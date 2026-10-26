U.S. Stocks May Regain Ground Following Recent Pullback

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Monday, regaining ground following the pullback seen over the two previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.3 percent.

Bargain hunting may contribute to initial strength on Wall Street, as traders look to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels.

After plunging last Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw further downside last Friday, ending the day at its lowest closing level since early August. The S&P 500 also fell to a one-month closing low.

Early buying interest may also be generated in reaction to a significant pullback by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures tumbling by more than 2 percent.

The pullback by crude oil prices comes as U.S. Central Command claimed U.S. forces have reached the milestone of assisting Gulf partners in exporting more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil since summer.

CENTCOM said more than 3,000 commercial vessels have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz with support from U.S. forces over the last six months.

"The continuing recovery in exports from the Middle East is helping to douse some of the concern about the potential for renewed US-Israeli strikes on Iran," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

However, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of several key events later this week, including the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

The Fed is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision next Wednesday, with the central bank widely expected to leave rates unchanged.

With a quarter point rate hike still widely expected at the Fed's December meeting, traders are likely to keep a close eye on the accompanying statement.

Earnings news is also likely to remain in the spotlight next week, with Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) among the companies due to report their quarterly results.

Following the sell-off seen during Thursday's session, stocks saw further downside over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages all ended the day in negative territory, with the Dow showing a particularly steep drop.

The Dow slumped 652.82 points or 1.2 percent to 52,215.16, pulling back off the one-month closing high set in the previous session.

The S&P 500 also fell 39.75 or 0.5 percent to a one-month closing low of 7,623.68, while the Nasdaq slipped 53.52 points or 0.2 percent to 25,955.34, ending the day at its lowest closing level since early August.

Despite the steep drop on the day, the Dow rose by 0.4 percent for the week, although the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted weekly losses of 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.9 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $2.19 to $101.08 a barrel after soaring $3.80 to $103.27 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after slumping $52.50 to $4,007.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $28.30 to $4,036.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.31 yen versus the 156.86 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1191 compared to last Friday's $1.1202.