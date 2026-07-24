U.S. Stocks May Regain Ground Following Yesterday's Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.2 percent.

A positive reaction to earnings news from Intel (INTC) may contribute to an early rebound on Wall Street, as the semiconductor giant surges by 3 percent in pre-market trading.

The jump by Intel comes after the company reported better than expected second quarter earnings on its strongest revenue growth in fifteen years. Intel also provided upbeat third quarter guidance.

Early buying interest may also be generated in reaction to a sharp pullback by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures plunging by more than 3 percent after soaring by more than 6 percent on Thursday.

The steep drop by the price of crude oil comes despite the continued exchange of attacks between the U.S. and Iran.

After the United States launched its 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iranian targets, Tehran retaliated with missile attacks targeting neighboring Arab countries hosting U.S. military bases.

However, traders may be somewhat reluctant to get back into the markets amid renewed concerns about tariffs.

The Trump administration announced it is imposing tariffs on 60 economies for their failure to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labor.

The tariffs, ranging from 10 percent to 12.5 percent, would impact major economies like the European Union, the U.K., China, India, Japan and Canada. The measures replace a temporary 10 percent global tariff that expires today.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of June. New home sales are expected to surge by 5.2 percent to an annual rate of 610,000 in June after plunging by 7.3 percent to an annual rate of 580,000 in May.

After ending Wednesday's choppy session modestly lower, stocks showed a more substantial move to the downside during trading on Thursday. The major averages all moved notably lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a particularly steep decline.

The major averages ended the day off their lows of the session but still firmly negative. The Nasdaq plunged 553.21 points or 2.2 percent to 25,137.69, the S&P 500 tumbled 90.66 points or 1.2 percent to 7,408.30 and the Dow slumped 506.93 points or 1 percent to 51,711.65.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved notably lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dove by 2.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index gave up 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $2.71 to $89.48 a barrel after soaring 5.36 to $92.19 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after plunging $101.70 to $4,050.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $10.60 to $4,060.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 163.81 yen versus the 163.85 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1369 compared to yesterday's $1.1376.