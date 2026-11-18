(RTTNews) - After trending lower over the past several sessions, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.4 percent.

Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to upbeat earnings news Nvidia (NVDA), as weakness in the AI giant's stock has recently been weighing on Wall Street.

Shares of Nvidia are jumping by 3 percent in pre-market trading after the company reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results and raised its revenue guidance.

Traders have recently expressed concerns about the outlook for Nvidia following the resignation of its CEO Jensen Huang.

The upbeat results from Nvidia may lead to renewed confidence in the AI trade ahead of Anthropic's highly anticipated initial public offering later this week.

"Anthropic offers the next test of appetite with its IPO is expected to be priced today, ahead of an anticipated Nasdaq debut tomorrow," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

"Strong demand and a firm first day of trading would suggest investors remain willing to back AI growth, even if they are becoming more selective," she added. "A weak reception would add weight to concerns that expectations across the sector have run ahead of what investors are prepared to pay."

Overall buying interest may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

The minutes of the Fed's October meeting, which are due to be released this afternoon, may shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the central bank's next meeting in December.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by at least a quarter point next month, but some officials have recently been indicating the possibility of a half-point rate hike.

Stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the downward trend seen over the past few sessions. The major averages all moved to the downside, with the Dow dropping to its lowest closing level in five months.

The major averages ended the day off their lows of the session but still firmly negative. The Dow tumbled 848.75 points or 1.6 percent to 50,759.42, the S&P 500 slumped 76.06 points or 1 percent to 7,340.53 and the Nasdaq fell 181.37 points or 0.7 percent to 24,328.38.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.72 to $85.29 a barrel after rising $0.29 to $86.01 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $3,780.70, down $83.50 compared to the previous session's close of $3,864.20. On Tuesday, gold inched up $11.20.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.37 yen compared to the 159.35 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0972 compared to yesterday's $1.0997.