U.S. Stocks May See Continued Weakness As Crude Oil Prices Top $100 A Barrel

(RTTNews) - After moving mostly lower over the three previous sessions, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.5 percent.

Inflation concerns are likely to contribute to continued weakness on Wall Street amid another substantial increase by the price of crude oil.

U.S. crude oil futures are soaring by nearly 5 percent after surging by more than 3 percent on Wednesday. The price of crude oil has shot up above $100 a barrel as President Donald Trump suggested the U.S.-Iran conflict could last until after the midterm elections.

A Wall Street Journal report citing U.S. officials said top White House advisers have privately raised the prospect with Trump that the war could drag on through the remainder of his term.

The futures saw further downside following the release of the Labor Department's report on producer price inflation in the month of August.

While the report showed producer prices increased in line with economist estimates on a monthly basis, the annual rate of price growth accelerated by more than expected.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose by 0.4 percent in August following a revised 0.1 percent uptick in July.

Economists had expected producer prices to climb by 0.4 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by producer prices surged to 5.4 in August from 4.8 percent in July. The annual rate of growth was expected to accelerate to 5.3 percent.

After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks saw continued weakness throughout the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages closed lower for the third consecutive session, with the Dow falling to its lowest closing level in over a month.

The major averages ended the day off their lows of the session but still in negative territory. The Dow slid 405.41 points or 0.8 percent to 52,380.66, the Nasdaq declined 168.07 points or 0.6 percent to 26,253.34 and the S&P 500 fell 37.16 points or 0.5 percent to 7,636.36.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are soaring $4.30 to $100.35 a barrel after spiking $3.02 to $96.05 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after rising $21.70 to $4,460.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $71 to $4,389.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 154.45 yen versus the 153.54 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1599 compared to yesterday's $1.1632.