U.S. Stocks May See Continued Weakness On Interest Rate Worries, Apple Slump

(RTTNews) - Following the pullback seen over the two previous sessions, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.7 percent.

Ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates are likely to weigh on the markets following recent economic data.

A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday unexpectedly showed faster service sector growth as well as an acceleration in price growth in the sector.

While the Fed is still widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting later this month, CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates a 44.6 percent chance of another rate hike in November.

Potentially adding to the interest rate concerns, the Labor Department released a report this morning showing an unexpected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended September 2nd.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 216,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 229,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 234,000 from the 228,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A steep drop by shares of Apple (AAPL) may add to the selling pressure, with the tech giant tumbling by 3.6 percent in pre-market trading.

The slump by Apple comes after a report from Bloomberg News said China plans to expand a ban on the use of iPhones in sensitive departments to government-backed agencies and state companies.

After ending Tuesday's session mostly lower, stocks saw further downside during trading on Wednesday. The major averages all decreased on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a notable decline.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels in afternoon trading but remained firmly negative. The Nasdaq tumbled 148.48 points or 1.1 percent to 13,872.47, the S&P 500 slid 31.35 points or 0.7 percent to 4,465.48 and the Dow fell 198.78 points or 0.6 percent to 34,443.19.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 0.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dove by 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.58 to $86.96 a barrel after advancing $0.85 to $87.54 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after falling $8.40 to $1,944.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging down $3.20 to $1,941 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.46 yen versus the 147.66 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0694 compared to yesterday's $1.0727.