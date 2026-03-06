U.S. Stocks May See Early Slump On Jobs Data, Extended Crude Oil Surge

(RTTNews) - Following the weakness seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.9 percent.

The futures saw further downside following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing U.S. unemployment unexpectedly decreased in the month of February.

The report said non-farm payroll employment slumped by 92,000 jobs in February after jumping by a downwardly revised 126,000 jobs in January.

Economists had expected employment to increase by 60,000 jobs compared to the addition of 130,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4 percent in February from 4.3 percent in January, in line with economist estimates.

A continued surge by the price of crude oil is also likely to weigh on Wall Street, with U.S. crude oil futures soaring to their highest levels in almost two years.

Crude oil has skyrocketed over the past week as the U.S.-Iran conflict spreads across the Middle East, leading to concerns about a potential energy crisis.

As the Middle East conflict enters its seventh day, Israel has intensified air strikes on Iran, while the U.S. said its attacks on Iran are going to "surge dramatically."

President Donald Trump has said the U.S. wants to be involved in the process of choosing the person who is going to lead Iran into the future. He also encouraged Iranian Kurdish forces to go on the offensive.

After turning in a strong performance during Wednesday's session, stocks moved back to the downside during trading on Thursday. The major averages all moved lower, with the Dow slumping to its lowest closing level in well over two months.

The major averages saw a notable recovery attempt in the final hour of trading but still closed in negative territory. The Dow tumbled 784.67 points or 1.6 percent to 47,954.74, the S&P 500 slid 38.79 points or 0.6 percent to 6,830.71 and the Nasdaq fell 58.50 points or 0.3 percent to 22,748.99.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.7 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slumped by 1.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. The German DAX Index is down by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are spiking $5.27 to $86.28 a barrel after soaring $6.35 to $81.01 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after slumping $56 to $5,078.70 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $42.30 to $5,121 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.60 yen versus the 157.57 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1581 compared to yesterday's $1.1607.