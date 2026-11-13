U.S. Stocks May See Early Strength As Nvidia Rebounds, Producer Prices Rise Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mostly lower but well off their worst levels, stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.6 percent.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes amid an extended rebound by shares of Nvidia (NVDA), as the AI leader is jumping by more than 2 percent in pre-market trading.

Shares of Nvidia recovered from an initial nosedive but still tumbled by more than 4 percent on Thursday following news CFO Colette Kress will service as interim CEO following the resignation of Jensen Huang.

The futures saw further upside following the release of a Labor Department report showing producer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of October.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose by 0.3 percent in October after surging by an upwardly revised 1.4 percent in September.

Economists had expected producer prices to climb by 0.4 percent compared to the 1.3 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 6.5 percent in October from 6.3 percent.

Producer prices grew at the fastest annual rate since soaring by 7.4 percent in November 2022, although the pace of growth came in slightly below the 6.6 percent spike economists had expected.

Stocks recovered from an initial slump but moved back to the downside over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages all finished the day in negative territory, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 partly offsetting Wednesday's strong gains.

After plunging by as much as 1.6 percent in early trading, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the day down 100.09 points or 0.4 percent to 25,366.09. The S&P 500 also fell 26.98 points or 0.4 percent to 7,592.40, while the Dow declined 189.40 points or 0.4 percent to 52,297.09.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.6 percent and China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.6 percent, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the downtrend and rose by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are showing modest moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.45 to $88.29 a barrel after surging $2.21 to $88.74 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after plummeting $115.20 to $3,885.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $16.10 to $3,901.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.89 yen versus the 159.85 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1060 compared to yesterday's $1.1053.