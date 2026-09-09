U.S. Stocks May See Further Downside As Crude Oil Extends Surge

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to see initial weakness on Wednesday, extending the downward move seen over the two previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.4 percent.

A continued surge by the price of crude oil is likely to weigh on Wall Street, as the international benchmark brent crude futures top $100 a barrel for the first time since July.

U.S. crude oil futures are also surging by 3 percent as U.S. forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted a U.S. Navy warship with ballistic missiles.

U.S. Central Command said Iran has used the tankers as part of a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies.

Iran retaliated by launching a barrage of missiles targeting U.S. military positions in Jordan, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

The sharp increase in crude oil prices has led to renewed concerns about the outlook for inflation ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week.

"Brent crude pushing above $100 a barrel has had a psychological effect on the market, pushing a hypothetical inflation worry gauge to 'serious' status and dragging down financial assets," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.

"The oil price has now jumped by 28% since early August," he added. "This type of ascent could leave businesses and consumers feeling sick at the thought of sharp cost increases and potentially higher borrowing costs if central banks choose to fight inflation with interest rate hikes."

With trading resuming following the long Labor Day weekend, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. The major averages all moved to the downside, with the Dow showing a particularly steep decline.

The Dow slumped 628.18 points or 1.2 percent to 52,786.07, the S&P 500 slid 45.08 points or 0.6 percent to 7,673.52 and the Nasdaq fell 85.58 points or 0.3 percent to 26,421.41.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.9 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $2.86 to $95.89 a barrel after jumping $1.55 to $93.03 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,440.10, up $1.10 compared to the previous session's close of $4,439. On Tuesday, gold slid $37.60.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 153.32 yen compared to the 153.96 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1647 compared to yesterday's $1.1623.