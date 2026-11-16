U.S. Stocks May See Further Downside As Nvidia Slumps

(RTTNews) - Following the weakness seen over the two previous sessions, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.6 percent.

Weakness among technology stocks is likely to continue to weigh on Wall Street amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for Nvidia (NVDA) following Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO.

Shares of Nvidia are tumbling by 3.3 percent in pre-market trading ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of trading on Tuesday.

"The results themselves may show a business at the top of its game, but the prime focus will be on what Jensen Huang's departure means for strategy," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

He added, "It's plausible that interim CEO Colette Kress simply bats off such questions, saying it is too early to say anything given the leadership upheaval is still fresh."

Along with Nvidia's quarterly results, the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy may also impact trading in the coming days.

The minutes of the Fed's October meeting, which are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, may provide additional insight into officials' thinking ahead of the central bank's next interest rate decision in December.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 91.4 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by another quarter point next month.

After recovering from an initial slump but still ending Thursday's session mostly lower, stocks showed a notable move back to the downside in early trading on Friday.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 once again regained ground as the day progressed but closed in negative territory. The Nasdaq slid 229.82 points or 0.9 percent to 25,136.27 and the S&P 500 fell 30.73 points or 0.4 percent to 7,561.67.

The narrower Dow, on the other hand, spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged line before closing up 50.46 points or 0.1 percent to 52,347.55.

Despite closing lower for two straight days, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 surged by 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent for the week, respectively. The Dow also shot up by 2.1 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 2.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $0.86 to $87.70 a barrel after slipping $0.18 to $88.56 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after inching up $1 to $3,886.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $12.90 to $3,873.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.56 yen versus the 159.66 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1012 compared to last Friday's $1.1021.