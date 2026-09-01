U.S. Stocks May See Further Downside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving mostly lower over the two previous sessions, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.7 percent.

A continued spike by the price of crude oil is likely to weigh on Wall Street amid lingering concerns about the conflict in the Middle East.

U.S. crude oil futures are currently jumping by 2.5 percent on the day after surging by nearly 3 percent in the previous session.

The increase in crude oil prices has led to renewed concerns about the outlook for inflation and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its next meeting later this month.

Worries about higher interest rates have also contributed to an extended advance by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reaching its highest level since January 2025.

"Long-term US yields are still historically high having risen last week despite Treasury's expanded buyback programme, suggesting the pressure extends beyond expectations for Fed policy," Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

She added, "Heavy government borrowing, elevated term premium and growing competition for capital continue to underpin yields, creating a less comfortable environment for highly valued equities."

Not long after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is due to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of August.

The ISM's manufacturing PMI is expected to dip down to 55.2 in August from 55.6 in July, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.

The Labor Department is also scheduled to release its report on job openings in the month of July. Job openings are expected to decrease to 7.30 million in July from 7.36 million in June.

Stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Monday, extending the pullback seen over the course of last Friday's session. The major averages regained some ground in the latter part of the trading day but still closed in negative territory.

The Dow slid 374.09 points or 0.7 percent to 53,185.90, while the S&P 500 fell 25.62 points or 0.3 percent to 7,686.14. The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a more modest loss, edging down 31.53 points or 0.1 percent to 26,370.89.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index both dipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 0.9 percent.

The major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $2.18 to $87.94 a barrel after surging $2.36 to $85.76 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after slumping $48.40 to $4,481.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $69.80 to $4,411.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 160.18 yen compared to the 159.73 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1590 compared to yesterday's $1.1616.