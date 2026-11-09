U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside Following Last Friday's Rebound

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Monday, extending the rebound seen during last Friday's session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.8 percent.

Traders may continue to look to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the historic sell-off seen last Thursday.

Early buying interest may also be generated in reaction to a steep drop by the price of crude oil, as U.S. crude oil futures plunge by more than 4 percent.

Crude oil futures are under pressure after President Donald Trump said he was "highly unlikely" to order more attacks on Iran as long as talks continue on Iran's nuclear program and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio later told reporters that talks with Iran have not been very productive because the Iranian demands are "outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic."

Tech stocks appear poised to extend last Friday's recovery despite a sharp pullback by shares of Nvidia (NVDA), with the AI leader plunging by more than 5 percent in pre-market trading.

The slump by Nvidia comes after the chipmaker said it would open an investigation into reports that CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Traders may be reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of key inflation data and earnings news in the coming days.

Following the sell-off seen during Thursday's session, stocks moved back to the upside during trading on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a notable rebound, although the Dow saw continued weakness.

The major averages ended the day mixed. While the Dow fell 237.33 points or 0.5 percent to 51,285.73, the S&P 500 rose 23.13 points or 0.3 percent to 7,376.86 and the Nasdaq jumped 264.43 points or 1.1 percent to 24,579.42.

For the week, the Nasdaq plunged by 3.4 percent, the S&P 500 tumbled by 2.7 percent and the Dow slid by 0.9 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 2.3 percent, while South Korea's Kospi fell by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.7 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plunging $3.73 to $87.10 a barrel after rising $0.31 to $90.83 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after sliding $38.60 to $4,074.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $61 to $4,135.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.90 yen versus the 158.45 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1193 compared to last Friday's $1.1143.