U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mostly higher, stocks are likely to see further upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to modest strength on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.2 percent.

The futures ticked higher following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing producer prices fell by more than expected in the month of June.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand fell by 0.3 percent in June after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.6 percent in May.

Economists had expected producer prices to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 1.1 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 5.5 percent in June from a downwardly revised 6.0 percent in May.

Economists had expected the annual rate of producer price growth to slow to 6.2 percent from the 6.5 percent originally reported for the previous month.

Following yesterday's weaker-than-expected consumer price inflation data, the report is likely to further ease concerns about the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

Buying interest may be somewhat subdued, however, as the price of crude oil sees further upside amid the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

In an interview with Fox News, President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran's power plants and bridges next week "unless they get to the table and negotiate."

Following the weakness seen in Monday's session, stocks moved back to the upside during trading on Tuesday. The major averages all finished the day in positive territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq posting a standout gain.

The Nasdaq ended the day off its highs of the session but still closed up 233.83 points or 0.9 percent at 26,107.01. The S&P 500 also climbed 28.25 points or 0.4 percent to 7,543.59, while the narrower posted a more modest gain, inching up 9.63 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 52,508.27.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 1.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index up by 1.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is just below the unchanged line.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.53 to $79.87 a barrel after jumping $1.20 to $79.34 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,070.40, up $0.70 compared to the previous session's close of $4,069.70. On Tuesday, gold climbed $64.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 162.18 yen compared to the 162.23 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1426 compared to yesterday's $1.1419.