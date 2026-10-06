U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks are also likely to move to the upside in early trading on Tuesday, extending the upward move seen over the past few sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.4 percent.

Early buying interest is likely to be generated in reaction to an extended slump by the price of crude oil, as Brent crude futures pull back below $100 a barrel.

U.S. crude oil futures are also tumbling by more than 2 percent as media reports suggest Middle East crude exports are recovering toward pre-war levels despite continued risks to shipping.

As oil flows from the Middle East recover after months of disruptions linked to the Iran war, Saudi Aramco unexpectedly lowered its November official selling prices for crude oil bound for Asia by the widest margin in six years.

Additional pressure on crude oil price is coming from the G7 announcement of a 100-million-barrel emergency stock release.

Treasury yields are moving lower along with the price of crude oil, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note giving back ground after reaching its highest level since April 2002 on Monday.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

The minutes may shed additional light on Fed officials' thinking ahead of the central bank's next interest rate decision later this month.

Stocks turned in a strong performance throughout much of the trading session on Monday before giving back some ground going into the end of the day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a strong move to the upside, reaching a new record closing high.

The major averages ended the day off their highs of the session but still in positive territory. The Nasdaq jumped 286.45 points or 1.1 percent to 27,477.31, the S&P 500 advanced 51.23 points or 0.7 percent to 7,773.95 and the Dow rose 90.94 points or 0.2 percent to 51,267.90.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. The German DAX Index is up by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plunging $2.27 to $87.16 a barrel after tumbling $1.68 to $89.43 barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after edging down $5.50 to $4,156.80 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $42 to $4,198.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.10 yen compared to the 157.90 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1260 compared to yesterday's $1.1221.