U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside On U.S.-Iran Deal Optimism

(RTTNews) - Following the rally seen over the course of the previous session, stocks are likely to see further upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.3 percent.

Optimism about an end to the conflict in the Middle East may lead to continued strength on Wall Street after President Donald Trump once again signaled a deal is near.

A report from Axios said the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding calls for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen immediately without tolls and for Iran to receive sanctions relief based on compliance.

The report cited a diplomat from one of the mediating countries and a U.S. official, with the diplomat telling Axios the U.S. and Iran "have agreed on the text of a deal" but acknowledging the deal still needed final sign-off.

The deal would also reportedly extend the ceasefire for 60 days, including in Lebanon, with nuclear negotiations set be held during that time.

A separate report from Bloomberg said the U.S. and Iran may sign the agreement on the sidelines of the Group of Seven world leaders summit next week.

"The maxim 'once bitten, twice shy,' isn't being applied by the market when it comes to Donald Trump's pronouncements, as his latest of several suggestions a deal is close has helped to drive stocks higher once more," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.

He added, "Whether momentum can be sustained depends on positive noises about a resolution translating into something more solid in the coming days."

Not long after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its preliminary report on consumer sentiment in the month of June. The consumer sentiment index is expected to rise to 46.0 in June after falling to 44.8 in May.

After showing a lack of direction earlier in the session, stocks showed a substantial move to the upside in afternoon trading on Thursday. The major averages all moved sharply higher, rebounding from yesterday's weakness.

The major averages pulled back off their highs going into the close but still posted strong gains. The Nasdaq surged 640.16 points or 2.5 percent to 25,809.66, the Dow shot up 929.97 points or 1.9 percent to 50,848.75 and the S&P 500 jumped 127.31 points or 1.8 percent to 7,394.30.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply higher on Friday. South Korea's Kospi spiked by 4.6 percent, Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 2.8 percent and China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.1 percent.

The major European markets have also shown strong moves to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.6 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plunging $2.52 to $85.19 a barrel after tumbling $2.32 to $87.71 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after falling $19.30 to $4,114 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are surging $108.50 to $4,222.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 160.25 yen versus the 159.92 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1563 compared to yesterday's $1.1577.