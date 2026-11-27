(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a sharply higher open on Friday, with stocks likely to show strong moves to the upside as trading resumes following the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.

The sharp increases by the major index futures suggest stocks are likely to extend the substantial volatility seen over the past few sessions.

Stocks have shown wild swings in recent days amid shifting views about the outlook for the artificial intelligence trade due in part to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation and subsequent reinstatement.

Tech stocks appear poised to extend the recovery from an early sell-off on Wednesday, as reflected by the 2.3 percent surge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

"Investors will be counting their blessings that the pre-Thanksgiving recovery in global tech stocks looks like it's being sustained after the turkey has been cleared from people's plates," says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

He added, "After a tumultuous week, there will be hopes this uptick can be sustained and that the momentum can carry over into the remainder of the year, despite worries about the sustainability of AI spending, rising borrowing costs and a renewed tariff threat."

However, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued amid a lack of major U.S. economic data and the early close on Wall Street.

Extending the volatility seen over the past few sessions, stocks moved sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday before staging a significant recovery attempt as the day progressed. The major averages all climbed well off their lows of the session, with the Dow reaching positive territory.

The major averages eventually ended the day mixed. The Dow climbed 164.25 points or 0.3 percent to 50,182.95, but the S&P 500 fell 18.31 points or 0.3 percent to 7,182.78 and the Nasdaq slid 147.73 points or 0.6 percent to 23,585.80.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq had plummeted by as much as 4.6 percent in early trading amid continued weakness in the tech sector.

Lingering concerns about the artificial intelligence trade contributed to the early selling pressure in the sector following recent volatility.

Shares of AI giant Nvidia (NVDA) tumbled by nearly 4 percent on the day, while Micro Technology (MU) and Oracle (ORCL) also showed significant moves to the downside.

"Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia removed an immediate source of uncertainty and helped lift the Nasdaq 100 nearly 7%, but Tuesday's losses and softer futures show that investors are reluctant to treat one powerful session as a turning point, with the index having given back a meaningful portion of the rebound," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Financial Market Analyst at Capital.com.

"The issue is broader than Nvidia's leadership," she added. "Its shares fell back on Tuesday, while questions about AI spending, valuations and the returns companies can earn on their investment remain unresolved."

In U.S. economic news, a closely watched Commerce Department report showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of October.

The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3 percent in October after climbing by 0.5 percent in September. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.3 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by the PCE price index accelerated to 3.8 percent in October from an upwardly revised 3.7 percent in September, which also matched expectations.

Excluding food and energy prices, the core PCE price index still rose by 0.3 percent in October, matching the increase seen in September as well as economist estimates.

The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index accelerated to 3.3 percent in October from 3.1 percent in September. Economists had expected the pace of growth to tick up to 3.2 percent.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the upside amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 3.2 percent.

A spike by the price of crude oil also contributed to significant strength among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 2.8 percent surge by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.

Housing stocks also moved sharply higher following a report showing new home sales skyrocketed in October, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index jumping by 2.7 percent.

Natural gas and computer hardware stocks also saw notable strength on the day, while airline and retail stocks moved to the downside.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1.09 to $84.77 a barrel after surging $1.63 to $83.66 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after sliding $26.10 to $3,535.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are spiking $110.20 to $3,646 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.55 yen versus the 159.25 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0945 compared to yesterday's $1.0967.

Asia

Asian stocks advanced on Friday after South Korea and Beijing signaled more support to stabilize their stock markets. Tech stocks soared after recent volatility amid a market holiday on Wall Street for Thanksgiving.

Investors shrugged off concerns about disruptions to oil exports following attacks on oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and Russia. Some operations at Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery were temporarily halted after a hostile aerial projective struck the facility on Thursday.

Iran said ship had hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz, while Russia extended a ban on jet fuel exports until March 31, 2027, after Ukraine attacks on Russian oil refineries forced several facilities to undergo maintenance.

Ukrainian drones struck targets in Russia's Tula Oblast and St. Petersburg overnight, but no casualties were reported.

Gold jumped nearly 3 percent to $3,672 an ounce in Asian trading due to a softer dollar and improving technology sentiment. Brent crude rose toward $98 a barrel, putting it on track for its first weekly rise in four weeks.

China's Shanghai Composite Index surged 3.7 percent to 3,606.49 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shot up 2.1 percent to 22,694.77 amid signs of more policy support for the country's stock market.

In the middle of the trading day, China's State Council reaffirmed its support for the market. It pledged new incremental capital market policies and a bigger role for the state-backed national team in stabilizing stocks.

"China should step up share buybacks and dividend payouts of listed companies," according to a readout of a meeting published by state news agency Xinhua.

Investors also cheered data that showed profit growth at China's industrial firms accelerated in October to the fastest in five months.

Japanese markets rallied even as elevated Tokyo inflation data backed the case for a Bank of Japan rate hike next month.

The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 2.1 percent to 58,711.11 amid buying centered on artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks. The broader Topix Index closed 1.7 percent higher at 3,815.20.

Lasertec soared nearly 10 percent and Kioxia Holdings added 9 percent, while SoftBank, Advantest and Tokyo Electron surged 3-7 percent.

Japan Tobacco advanced 4.5 percent on reports it was considering partnering on a takeover of British cigarette maker Imperial Brands.

Seoul stocks soared amid expectations that authorities would expand a state-backed 10 trillion-won market stabilization fund to stem a prolonged sell-off.

The Kospi spiked 4.3 percent to 4,915.68 as foreign investors snapped up battered shares. Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, SK Square and Samsung Electro-Mechanics rose 5-6 percent.

Australian markets rose notably after a bounce in artificial intelligence stocks reinvigorated metals prices. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index closed up 0.8 percent at 8,833.60, while the broader All Ordinaries Index settled 0.8 percent higher at 8,943.70.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index dropped 0.5 percent to 13,911.36 after election results left Prime Minister Christopher Luxon short of a clear parliamentary majority.

Europe

European stocks have also moved mostly higher on Friday, extending sharp gains from the previous session, led by mining and technology stocks.

Copper and gold prices recovered, helping spur a rally in the mining sector. AI-driven market jitters eased after authorities in South Korea and China announced support measures.

While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.7 percent.

Mining stocks such as Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore have moved sharply higher after copper surged the most since January.

Precious metal miner Fresnillo has soared as gold prices jump more than 3 percent on a softer U.S. dollar and improving technology sentiment.

Energy stocks such as BP, Shell and Total Energies have also risen as both Brent and WTI remained on track for their first weekly gain this month due to rising attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East and vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In the technology sector, Infineon Technologies, Aixtron and ASML Holding are also showing significant moves to the upside.

Schneider Electric has also advanced as Shelly Group's board reaffirmed its support for the French energy technology company's amended offer.

German automotive supplier Stabilus has also rallied after extending its contract with CEO Michael Buechsner for another three years.

U.S. Economic News

No major U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released today.