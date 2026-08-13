U.S. Stocks May See Initial Strength Amid Steep Drop In Crude Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.2 percent.

Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to a steep drop by the price of crude oil, as U.S. crude oil futures plunge by 2.3 percent.

The slump in crude oil prices comes as worries about the outlook for demand are overshadowing the supply concerns raised by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

However, a negative reaction to some of the latest earnings news may limit the upside, with shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) plummeting by more than 7 percent in pre-market trading.

Cisco is under pressure even though the networking giant reported better than expected quarterly results and provided upbeat guidance.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by more than expected in the week ended August 8th.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 209,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 200,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 203,000 from the 199,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed producer prices in the U.S. unexpectedly came in flat in the month of July.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand was unchanged in July after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in June.

Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by producer prices slowed to 4.7 percent in July from 5.5 percent in June. The annual rate of growth was expected to slow to 4.9 percent.

After advancing early in the session, stocks remained mostly positive throughout the trading day on Wednesday, although buying interest appeared somewhat subdued. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 finished the day higher, partly offsetting the weakness seen to start the week.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 143.04 points or 0.5 percent to 26,588.49 and the S&P 500 rose 20.30 points or 0.3 percent to 7,748.50.

Meanwhile, the narrower Dow spent most of the day lingering near the unchanged line before closing down 21.58 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 53,770.27.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific turned in yet another mixed performance on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets are also mixed on the day, While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plunging $1.74 to $81.53 a barrel after inching up $0.07 to $83.27 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after rising $26.40 to $4,467.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $21.80 to $4,445.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.29 yen versus the 159.41 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1530 compared to yesterday's $1.1524.