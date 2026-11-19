(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to move mostly higher in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to initial strength on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 futures up by 1.1 percent.

Strength among technology stocks may help lead an early rally, as reflected by the 1.9 percent surge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

The upward momentum for tech stocks comes amid a positive reaction to artificial intelligence company Anthropic's (ANT) initial public offering.

The Claude developer purportedly sold 980 million shares at a higher-than-expected $83 apiece, raising a record $81.3 billion.

With Anthropic raising more than SpaceX's (SPCX) offering in June, the IPO may lead to renewed optimism about the AI trade.

Optimism about the AI trade has recently been tested by concerns about the industry's debt-laden infrastructure spending as well as the resignation of Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly higher in the week ended November 14th.

The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 203,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 202,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 198,000 from the 200,000 originally reported for the previous week.

After trending lower over the past several sessions, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Wednesday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged line, although the narrower Dow showed a notable move to the downside.

The major averages eventually ended the day mixed. While the Nasdaq climbed 101.50 points or 0.4 percent to 24,429.88, the S&P 500 dipped 16.90 points or 0.2 percent to a three-month closing low of 7,323.63.

The Dow slumped 561.25 points or 1.1 percent to 50,198.17, hitting its lowest closing level in five months amid a 10.2 percent nosedive by shares of UnitedHealth (UNH).

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.04 to $84.30 a barrel after plummeting $2.75 to $83.26 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after plunging $122.30 to $3,741.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plunging falling $18.30 to $3,723.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.92 yen versus the 159.33 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0997 compared to yesterday's $1.0973.