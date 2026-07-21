U.S. Stocks May See Initial Strength On Upbeat Earnings News

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to move back to the upside following the downturn seen over the course of the previous session.

A positive reaction to some of the latest earnings news may inspire traders to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the weakness seen over the past few sessions.

Shares of 3M (MMM) are surging by more than 7 percent in pre-market trading after the industrial conglomerate reported better than expected second quarter results.

Auto giant General Motors (GM) may also see initial strength after reporting second quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

Shares of Novartis (NVS) are also moving notably higher in pre-market trading after the Swiss pharmaceutical company reported second quarter results that beat expectations.

Strength among technology stocks may also contribute to an early rebound on Wall Street, as reflected by the 1.2 percent jump by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data likely to keep some traders on the sidelines.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of earnings news from Alphabet (GOOGL), IBM Corp. (IBM) and Tesla (TSLA) later this week.

A sharp increase by the price of crude oil also limit buying interest, as U.S. crude oil futures surge by 2 percent amid the ongoing exchange of attacks by the U.S. and Iran.

Stocks showed a strong move to the upside in early trading on Monday but gave back ground over the course of the trading day. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session and into negative territory.

The major averages all finished the day in the red. The Dow slid 307.16 points or 0.6 percent to 51,839.26, the S&P 500 dipped 14.41 points or 0.2 percent to 7,443.28 and the Nasdaq edged down 12.17 points or 0.1 percent to 25,508.07.

The early strength on Wall Street came as traders looked up to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the notable pullback seen over the two previous sessions.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as concerns the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran led to a surge by treasury yields and worries about the outlook for interest rates.

The interest rate concerns led to considerable weakness among housing stocks, as reflected by the 2.3 percent slump by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

Pharmaceutical stocks also came under pressure over the course of the session, dragging the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index down by 2 percent.

Biotechnology, transportation and health care stocks also notable weakness, while software stocks turned in a strong performance on the day.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board released a report showing a modest decline by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of June.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index dipped by 0.2 percent in June after inching up by 0.1 percent in May. Economists had expected the index to edge down by 0.1 percent.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are surging $1.73 to $84.96 a barrel after climbing $0.74 to $83.23 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after edging down $2.90 to $4,015.90 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $43.70 to $4,059.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 162.77 yen compared to the 162.49 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1416 compared to yesterday's $1.1414.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as chip stocks rebounded from recent declines, helping offset concerns over a return of armed hostilities in the Middle East. Reports of mediation efforts between the United States and Iran helped limit regional losses, if any.

The dollar held near a one-week high as Houthi leaders in Yemen declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia and U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Iran will pay dearly for every U.S. soldier killed.

Trade tensions also returned to the spotlight after Trump announced new 50 percent tariffs on a wide range of Canadian imports, citing what the administration calls discriminatory treatment of American products.

Gold jumped more than 1 percent to $4,074 an ounce on hopes the U.S. and Iran will resume peace negotiations.

Brent crude futures steadied around $89 a barrel as U.S. attacks on Iran continued for a tenth consecutive day, and Tehran retaliated by attacking several U.S. targets across the Gulf.

China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.8 percent to 3,864.37, a day after several state-owned enterprises announced share buybacks and increased dividend payouts.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished marginally lower at 25,132.29 amid renewed U.S.-Iran tensions and fresh tariff concerns. Tech stocks performed well, with SMIC surging 8.2 percent.

Japanese markets rallied as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend. The Nikkei 225 Index soared 3.3 percent to 66,232.19, while the broader Topix Index settled 2.4 percent higher at 4,014.95.

Kioxia Holdings jumped 17.2 percent and SoftBank surged 6 percent as AI concerns subsided and investors braced for upcoming U.S. tech earnings.

Seoul stocks ended sharply higher to snap their two-day losing streak as investors went bargain hunting for tech heavyweights. The Kospi Index spiked 3.6 percent to 6,747.95.

Samsung Electronics jumped 6.2 percent and SK Hynix added 4.1 percent, driven by a bullish outlook on the memory chip sector from global investment banks.

Australian markets ended marginally higher, recovering from an early slide on concerns over the broadening Middle East conflict and increased risks to global energy supplies. Energy stocks and gold miners advanced, offsetting declines in the banking sector.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index slipped 0.3 percent to 13,656.03 on rate hike bets after data showed consumer price inflation jumped in the second quarter on the back of surging fuel costs.

Europe

European stocks are little changed in cautious trading on Tuesday amid diplomatic efforts to ease the U.S.-Iran conflict and as investors await quarterly results from U.S. tech giants for fresh insights into the durability of artificial intelligence-driven demand.

While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is just above the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

Construction and infrastructure firm Kier Group has surged after the company said it expects full-year revenue and profit at the top end of market expectations.

Higher copper prices have also lifted mining stocks, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore moving notably higher.

Pharmaceutical major Novartis has also shown a strong move to the upside after its second quarter core operating profit topped forecasts.

Swedish industrial group Alfa Laval has also risen after it reported a 35 percent increase in second quarter order intake.

Meanwhile ,British recruiter Sthree has tumbled after its half-year profit slumped 75 percent due to weak hiring in Germany and the Netherlands.

Compass Group, the world's largest caterer, has also slumped despite reporting strong quarterly revenue growth.

Swiss elevator maker Schindler Holding has also plummeted to hit a two-month low after its second quarter sales came in below expectations.

Julius Baer has also moved sharply higher despite profits at the bank more than doubling during the first half of the year.

Watch maker Swatch Group has also shown a significant move to the downside after its first-half profit missed forecasts.

U.S. Economic News

No major U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released today.