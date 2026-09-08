U.S. Stocks May See Initial Weakness As Crude Oil Prices Jump

(RTTNews) - Following the long Labor Day weekend, stocks are likely to move to the downside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.2 percent.

The downward momentum on Wall Street comes amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil due to the continued escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

U.S. crude oil futures are jumping by nearly 2 percent after the U.S. struck three Iranian crude oil carriers over the weekend after Iran launched ballistic missiles toward two U.S. Navy warships patrolling regional waters.

Iran has threatened to retaliate against any new U.S. attacks on its assets and Saudi-led coalition forces vowed a resolute response to a wave of attacks from Houthi rebels.

Amid escalating tensions with the U.S., Teheran said a deal with Oman to manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was imminent.

However, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of the release of the key U.S. inflation data later in the week.

The reports on consumer and producer price inflation could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month.

Stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Friday, giving back ground after moving notably higher over the two previous sessions. The major averages all moved to the downside, although selling pressure was somewhat subdued.

The major averages finished the day off their lows of the session but still in the red. The Dow slid 271.86 points or 0.5 percent to 53,414.25, the Nasdaq fell 77.07 points or 0.3 percent to 26,506.99 and the S&P 500 fell 29.11 points or 0.4 percent to 7,7718.60.

For the week, the major averages turned in a mixed performance. While the Dow dipped by 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 inched up by 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq rose by 0.4 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks are turning in a lackluster performance on the day. The German DAX Index, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are currently all nearly unchanged.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.82 to $93.30 a barrel after rising $0.18 to $91.48 a barrel on Friday. Meanwhile, after slumping $63.30 to $4,476.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $34.10 to $4,442.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 153.85 yen compared to the 154.35 yen it fetched on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1617 compared to yesterday's $1.1621.