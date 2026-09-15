U.S. Stocks May See Initial Weakness As Ten-Year Yield Hits 19-Year High

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Tuesday, adding to the losses posted in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a slightly lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.1 percent.

An increase in treasury yields may weigh on Wall Street, as the yield on the benchmark ten-year note jumps back above 5 percent to its highest level since July 2007.

Concerns about the outlook for inflation and interest rates have driven yields higher ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 92.5 percent chance of a quarter point rate hike.

"Market commentators have long argued that Treasuries hitting 5% is the trigger for an equity market correction," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell. "At this level, investors might wonder what's the point in holding risky equities when they can get 5% on low-risk government bonds."

He added, "It is a psychological level and can sometimes act as a warning sign for a market correction rather than be a guaranteed tipping point for equities to slump."

A continued increase by the price of crude oil may also generate selling pressure, as supply concerns continue to drive the price higher amid reports of fresh Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia.

However, traders may be reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement.

After moving sharply lower early in the session on Monday, stocks showed a significant recovery attempt over the course of the trading day. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels of the day but still closed in negative territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down 146.62 points or 0.6 percent at 26,186.41 after tumbling by as much as 1.3 percent early in the day. The S&P 500 also fell 37.00 points or 0.5 percent to 7,619.98, while the Dow dipped 152.09 points or 0.3 percent at 52,421.20.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just below the unchanged line, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $1.64 to $103.03 a barrel after jumping $1.34 to $101.39 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after sliding $57 to $4,351.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $33.90 to $4,318 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 154.97 yen compared to the 154.35 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1545 compared to yesterday's $1.1547.