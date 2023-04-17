U.S. Stocks May Show A Lack Of Direction In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Monday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction following the volatility seen in the previous session.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets and interest rates.

Following the strong upward move seen on Thursday, stocks gave back some ground during Friday's session. The major averages all moved to the downside, with the Dow and the S&P 500 pulling back off their best closing levels in almost two months.

The major averages regained ground late in the session but remained in negative territory. The Dow slid 143.22 points or 0.4 percent to 33,886.47, the Nasdaq fell 42.81 points or 0.4 percent to 12,123.47 and the S&P 500 dipped 8.58 points or 0.2 percent to 4,137.64.

Despite the pullback on the day, the major averages all moved higher of the week. The Dow jumped by 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 advanced by 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq rose by 0.3 percent.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street coincided with the release of a report from the University of Michigan showing a jump in year-ahead inflation expectations in the month of April.

The preliminary report said one-year inflation expectations jumped to 4.6 percent in April from 3.6 percent in March.

"These expectations have been seesawing for four consecutive months, alternating between increases and decreases," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.

She added, "Uncertainty over short-run inflation expectations continues to be notably elevated, indicating that the recent volatility in expected year-ahead inflation is likely to continue."

At the same time, five-year inflation expectations held at 2.9 percent for fifth straight month and have stayed within the narrow 2.9 to 3.1 percent range for 20 of the last 21 months.

Traders are also digesting a slew of other U.S. economic data, including a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales fell by much more than expected in the month of March.

The Commerce Department said retail sales slumped by 1.0 percent in March after dipping by a revised 0.2 percent in February.

Economists had expected retail sales to decline by 0.4 percent, matching the decrease originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a steep drop in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still slid by 0.8 percent in March after coming in unchanged in February. Ex-auto sales were expected to dip by 0.3 percent.

A separate report from the Federal Reserve showed U.S. industrial production increased by more than expected in March, although the increase was largely due to a spike in utilities output.

Gold stocks showed a significant move to the downside on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 2.1 percent. The index ended the previous session at its best closing level in eleven months. The pullback by gold stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal.

Interest rate-sensitive commercial real estate and utilities stocks also saw considerable weakness on the day, with the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index and the Dow Jones Utility Average falling by 1.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Airline, telecom and tobacco stocks also saw notable weakness on the day, while some strength was visible among banking stocks.

Financial giant JPMorgan Chase (JPM) posted a standout gain after reporting record quarterly revenue that exceeded analyst estimates.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are falling $0.54 to $81.98 a barrel after rising $0.36 to $82.52 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after plunging $39.50 to $2,015.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are unchanged.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 134.14 yen versus the 133.79 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0958 compared to last Friday's $1.0992.

Asia

Asian markets gained on Monday amidst optimism on the Chinese economic scenario ahead of the release of key readings including GDP, industrial production, retail sales, unemployment rate etc. Dovish comments from Bank of Japan's Governor, People's Bank of China keeping rates steady as well as positive earnings updates from the U.S. also supported sentiment.

The Chinese economy is expected to have grown 4 percent in the first quarter versus 2.9 percent earlier. Industrial production in March is seen rising to 4 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous period.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.42 percent to 3,385.61. The day's trading ranged between 3,336.39 and 3,385.61. The Shenzhen Component Index gained 55 points or 0.47 percent to close at 11,855.48.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 21 points or 0.07 percent to end trading at 28,514.78. The day's trading range was between 28,414.98 and 28,599.75.

Yokohama Rubber Co topped with gains of 7.5 percent. Panasonic Corp gained 3.5 percent followed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha that added a little over 3 percent. Nippon Yusen K.K and Mitsui Chemicals, both gained more than 2 percent.

Alps Electric Co was the biggest laggard with an overnight decline of 3.3 percent. Fast Retailing Co shed 2.7 percent. Shiseido Co, Tokyo Electric Power Co and Aeon Co, all declined more than 1 percent.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange advanced 343 points or 1.68 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 20,782.45. The day's trading range was between a high of 20,864.74 and a low of 20,299.15.

Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index added 4 points or 0.17 percent to close trading at 2,575.91. The day's trading range was between 2,561.14 and 2,577.08.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,381.50 after gaining 20 points or 0.27 percent. The day's trading was between 7,361.60 and 7,391.20.

Lithium developer Lake Resources surged 18.5 percent following announcement of lithium carbonate production milestone at Argentina's Project Kachi. Lithium producer Sayona Mining added 10.3 percent after it announced the expansion of its Canadian lithium base. The Star Entertainment Group gained 4.9 percent. Pharmaceutical business Imugene and real estate business Centuria Capital Group, both added more than 3 percent.

Regis Resources plunged more than 11 percent following a disappointing production update for the March quarter. Energy businesses New Hope Corporation dropped 9.5 percent. West African Resources shed 7.3 percent. Silver Lake Resources and De Grey Mining, both declined more than 4 percent.

Europe

After a firm start, European stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Monday as the mood has turned somewhat cautious with investors awaiting more earnings and economic updates from the U.S. for more clarity about the state of the world's largest economy.

Dovish comments from Bank of Japan's Governor and the People's Bank of China, and optimism about Chinese economy lifted sentiment early on in the session, but some of the major markets have retreated after scaling fresh multi-month and multi-year highs.

The Chinese economy is expected to have grown 4% in the first quarter versus 2.9% earlier. Industrial production in March is seen rising to 4% from 2.4% in the previous period.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100, which climbed to 7,916.67, is up 18.20 points or 0.23% at 7,890.11. France's CAC 40, which hit a fresh high at 7,552.00, has dropped to 7,512.91, down 6.70 points or about 0.1% from the previous close. Germany's DAX is down 10.95 points or 0.07% at 15,796.55, well off an early high of 15,903.25.

The pan European Stoxx 600 is roughly flat at 467.14, easing from an early high of 468.95.

In the UK market, Royal Mail is up 5%. EasyJet is climbing 4% and IAG is up by 2.3%.

Just Eat Takeaway.com, BP, Coca-Cola, RightMove, DS Smith, Compass Group, Rio Tinto, Smurfit Kappa Group, Tesco, BT Group, Informa and Vodafone are gaining 1.3 to 2%.

Melrose Industries is declining 2.5%. Barclays, Prudential, Schrodders, HSBC Holdings and Natwest Group are also down with notable losses.

In the German market, RWE, MTU Aero Engines, Merck, Brenntag, Sartorius and Henkel are gaining 1 to 1.6%.

CommerzBank, Deutsche Bank, Munich RE, Hannover Rueck, Fresenius Medical Care, Adidas, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Siemens Energy are down 1 to 2%.

In Paris, WorldLine is gaining about 3.4%. Publicis Groupe, Safran, Teleperformance, Endie and TotalEnergies are up 1 to 1.5%.

Renault is down 1.4%. The company, which reported a 9% surge in sales in the first quarter, announced that it is reviewing its pricing policies of electric cars worldwide after Tesla cut prices to boost demand.

Capgemini, Societe Generale, LVMH, Essilor, BNP Paribas and AXA are down 1 to 4%.

U.S. Economic Reports

At 10 am ET, the National Association of Home Builders is scheduled to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of April. The housing market index is expected come in unchanged from the previous month at 44.

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin is due to speak before the Richmond Association for Business Economics at 12 pm ET.