U.S. Stocks May Show A Lack Of Direction In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the strength seen during last Friday's session, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by less than a tenth of a percent.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves amid a lack of clarity about the situation in the Middle East after U.S.-Iran peace talks stalled over the weekend.

As talks between the U.S. and Iran enter a new phase of uncertainty, media reports suggested that Iran has proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the war while postponing nuclear negotiations to a later stage.

Earnings news may move into the spotlight in the coming days, with five of the "Magnificent Seven" companies set to report their quarterly results this week.

Traders are also likely to keep an eye on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, the central bank's accompanying statement may provide clues about the outlook for rates.

After moving mostly lower over the course of Thursday's session, stocks moved back to the upside during trading on Friday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 more than offset Thursday's losses, reaching new record closing highs.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way higher, jumping 398.09 points or 1.6 percent to 24,836.60, while the S&P 500 advanced 56.68 points or 0.8 percent to 7,165.08.

The narrower Dow, on the other hand, bucked the uptrend and dipped 79.61 points or 0.2 percent to 49,230.71 amid steep losses by Merck (MRK) and Verizon (VZ).

For the week, the Nasdaq shot up by 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 climbed by 0.6 percent, but the Dow fell by 0.4 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks have moved mostly higher on the day. The German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.18 to $95.58 a barrel after slumping $1.45 to $94.40 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after rising $16.90 to $4,740.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $19.30 to $4,721.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.17 yen versus the 159.37 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1746 compared to last Friday's $1.1720.