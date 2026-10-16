U.S. Stocks May Show A Lack Of Direction In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Friday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction following the volatility seen over the past few sessions.

Traders may look to take a breather following the wild swings seen by the markets over the past couple days.

The markets started the week on a subdued note before coming under pressure on Wednesday amid a sell-off in the technology sector.

Stocks saw further downside in early trading on Thursday before showing a significant recovery over the course of the trading day.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a one-month intraday low before rebounding, while the Dow ended the day at its best closing level in a month.

Tech stocks may experience some relief after following Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's comments at the IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok that AI is a major force in the global economy.

Warsh emphasized the long-term significance of AI while avoiding predictions on upcoming Federal Reserve rate decisions. The Fed chief called AI "the most profound economic transformation of a lifetime."

The futures remained little changed even after the release of more hotter-than-expected inflation data, with a report from the Labor Department showing U.S. import and export prices both jumped by much more than expected in September.

Stocks extended Wednesday's slump in early trading on Thursday but showed a considerable turnaround over the course of the session. The major averages all moved to the upside as the day progressed, with the Dow jumping to its best closing level in a month.

The Dow shot up 556.21 points or 1.1 percent to 52,177.69 amid strong gains by Nike (NKE), Salesforce (CRM) and Home Depot (HD).

The S&P 500 also rose 25.12 points or 0.3 percent to 7,744.06, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq spent most of the day in negative territory but managed to end the day up 20.16 points or 0.1 percent at 26,713.03.

The early weakness on Wall Street came as tech stocks saw further downside following yesterday's sell-off amid renewed concerns about the outlook for the artificial intelligence trade.

The initial slump by tech stocks dragged the Nasdaq down to its lowest intraday level in almost a month, which may have inspired some bargain hunting.

The subsequent recovery also came amid a steep drop in treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note tumbling to a three-week low.

Yields moved sharply lower despite the release of a report from the Labor Department showing producer prices in the U.S. shot up by much more than expected in the month of September.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand jumped by 1.3 in September after rising by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in August. Economists had expected producer prices to climb by 0.5 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by producer prices surged to 6.3 percent in September from an upwardly revised 5.6 percent in August, coming in well above expectations.

Despite the hotter-than-expected inflation data released over the past two days, CME Group's FedWatch Tool suggests the Federal Reserve is still likely to leave rates unchanged later this month.

Gold stocks moved sharply higher along with the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index spiking by 4.7 percent after ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in over two months.

Substantial strength was also visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 3.8 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. The index ended Wednesday's trading at a six-month closing low.

Housing stocks also showed a significant rebound following recent weakness, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 3.6 percent.

Biotechnology, healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks also saw considerable strength, while computer hardware stocks saw further downside.

Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index plunged by 2.5 percent to its lowest closing level in well over a month.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are falling $0.51 to $97.46 a barrel after spiking $2.88 to $97.97 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after surging $62.20 to $4,170.10 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $28.40 to $4,198.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.93 yen versus the 157.98 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1245 compared to yesterday's $1.1218.

Asia

Asian stocks advanced on Friday as tech shares bounced back following Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's comments at the IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok that artificial intelligence is a major force in the global economy.

He emphasized the long-term significance of AI while avoiding predictions on upcoming Federal Reserve rate decisions.

Warsh called AI "the most profound economic transformation of a lifetime," helping boost investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Brent crude prices fell nearly 1 percent in Asian trading but headed for a weekly gain amid mounting supply concerns in the Middle East.

U.S. Central Command dismissed "Iranian claims" to control the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that commercial traffic continues despite IRGC attacks.

In a statement on X, the U.S. military command disputed Tehran's assertions regarding control of the strategic waterway, the sinking of a Singapore-flagged container ship, and alleged American military casualties in Jordan.

Gold edged up 0.3 percent to $4,184 an ounce after rising over 1 percent in the previous session. The dollar headed for its first weekly fall in five weeks amid wobbles in AI investment and falling U.S. Treasury yields.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent to 3,716.28 after the release of stronger September lending data and moves by financial regulators to stabilize the stock market. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.5 percent to close at 24,186.83.

Japanese markets closed higher amid bargain hunting following the previous session's sharp selloff. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.4 percent to 65,324.29, snapping a six-session losing streak. The broader Topix Index settled 1.7 percent higher at 4,066.

Tech stocks saw a sharp recovery, with SoftBank Group, Tokyo Electron and Kioxia Holdings rising 2-4 percent. Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial ended up around 2 percent each.

Seoul stocks rebounded after a seven-day losing streak as a sell-off in chip stocks eased and data showed South Korean export prices soared 40.9 percent year-over-year in September 2026, down slightly from a 42.4 percent in August.

The Kospi Index surged 2.1 percent to 5,668.05. Among the top gainers, defense giant Hanwha Aerospace soared 7.8 percent, bio firm Celltrion climbed 6.5 percent, carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 5.6 percent and semiconductor giant Samsung Electronics rose 2.6 percent.

Australian markets rose sharply to hit a five-week high, with beaten-down tech and mining stocks leading the surge on dip-buying. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped 1 percent to 8,806.70, while the broader All Ordinaries Index shot up 1.1 percent to 8,940.40.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index dropped 0.6 percent to 13,753.73, halting gains from the previous two sessions. Sky City Entertainment shares rallied 3 percent after the casino operator announced it has struck a $221 million deal to sell its Grand Hotel in central Auckland.

Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index plummeted over 11 percent after global Index provider MSCI announced a consultation on reclassifying the country's equity market from "Emerging Market" to "Standalone Market" status, threatening to trigger foreign capital outflows.

Europe

European stocks have seen further upside on Friday after hitting their highest in more than two weeks the previous day on the back of solid earnings and softening global bond yields.

Technology stocks recovered from a recent rout after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang defended the financial health of AI computing supplier CoreWeave Inc.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh called artificial intelligence the most consequential change to the U.S. and global economies in his lifetime during the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, while avoiding predictions on upcoming rate decisions.

The euro was nearly unchanged for the week against the dollar after preliminary data showed Eurozone annual inflation rose to 3.8 percent in September from 3.2 percent in August.

The German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line.

In corporate news, aerospace group Airbus has advanced in Paris after securing an order for 75 A320neo Family aircraft from Aviation Capital Group.

Alstom has also moved to the upside. The rolling stock maker said it has signed a 15-year extension to its train services agreement with Greater Anglia in the UK for the operator's Class 720 Aventra fleet.

Porsche shares have also jumped. The German sports car manufacturer unveiled the Mission S vision model, showcasing the future evolution of its design identity under the 'Sportwagenschmiede '35' strategy.

Wind turbine maker Nordex has also soared after posting strong third-quarter results and raising its 2026 profit margin forecast.

Semiconductor equipment maker AIXTRON has also moved sharply higher after third-quarter intake topped forecasts.

Ithaca Energy has also risen. The British oil and gas firm announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Luciano Vasques is set to retire by March 31, 2027.

U.S. Economic News

Import and export prices in the U.S. both increased by far more than anticipated in the month of September, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The Labor Department said import prices shot up by 1.1 percent in September after rising by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in August.

Economists had expected import prices to climb by 0.6 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices surged by 2.2 percent in September after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.2 percent in August.

Economists had expected export prices to advance by 0.9 percent compared to the 0.6 percent growth originally reported for the previous month.

At 9:15 am ET, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of September. Industrial production is expected to climb by 0.4 percent in September after coming in unchanged in August.