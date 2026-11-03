U.S. Stocks May Stage Another Recovery Attempt

(RTTNews) - Following the significant downturn seen over the course of the previous session, stocks appear poised to stage another recovery attempt in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures have moved to the upside in recent trading, with the S&P 500 futures rising by 0.2 percent.

Traders may once again look to go bargain hunting in the tech sector following yesterday's slump, which dragged the tech-heavy Nasdaq down to its lowest closing level in three months.

The Nasdaq 100 futures are advancing by 0.8 percent despite a 4.4 percent plunge by shares of Apple (AAPL) in pre-market trading.

The iPhone maker posted increased quarterly revenue and profits but forecast slightly below-consensus gross margin for the current quarter, citing mounting headwinds from rising component prices.

Early buying interest may also be generated in reaction to an extended slump in crude oil prices, which nosedives in the previous session amid optimism about a diplomatic solution to the U.S.-Iran conflict.

After rebounding earlier in the day, U.S. crude oil futures have pulled back firmly into negative territory over the course of the morning.

Not long after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is due to release its report on new orders for manufactured goods in the month of September. Factory orders are expected to jump by 1.2 percent in September after inching up by 0.1 percent in August.

The Labor Department is also scheduled to release its report on job openings in the month of September. Job openings are expected to increase to 7.160 million in September from 7.079 million in August.

Stocks showed a strong move to the upside in early trading on Monday but saw a significant downturn over the course of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their early highs, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 sliding into negative territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 272.68 points or 1.1 percent to 25,164.32, while the S&P 500 fell 38.67 points or 0.5 percent to 7,541.40.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 extended the sharp pullback seen over last Thursday and Friday's sessions, hitting their lowest closing levels in three months.

Meanwhile, the narrower Dow ended the day up 213.67 points or 0.4 percent at 51,983.98 amid strong gains by Sherwin-Williams (SHW), Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT).

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance on Tuesday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.7 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plunging $2.35 to $94.11 a barrel after plummeting $7.66 to $96.46 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after jumping $70.70 to $3,969.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $3 to $3,972.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.09 yen compared to the 157.94 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1191 compared to yesterday's $1.1185.