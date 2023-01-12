U.S. Stocks Move Mostly Higher After Early Volatility

(RTTNews) - After seeing substantial volatility early in the session, stocks have moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages are extending a recent upward trend, climbing to their best intraday levels in almost a month.

The major averages pulled back off their highs in recent trading but are currently in positive territory. The Dow is up 216.47 points or 0.6 percent at 34,189.48, the Nasdaq is up 52.97 points or 0.5 percent at 10,984.64 and the S&P 500 is up 15.63 points or 0.4 percent at 3,985.24.

The strength that has emerged on Wall Street comes following the release of highly anticipated consumer price inflation data, which largely came in line with economist estimates.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index edged down by 0.1 percent in December after inching up by 0.1 percent in November. Economists had expected consumer prices to come in unchanged.

The report also showed the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 6.5 percent in December from 7.1 percent in November, in line with expectations. The annual growth was the slowest since October 2021.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in December following a 0.2 percent uptick in November. The increase matched economist estimates.

The annual rate of core price growth slowed to 5.7 percent in December from 6.0 percent in November. The year-over-year growth was also in line with expectations.

The slower price growth has eased concerns about the outlook for interest rates, although buying interest has remained somewhat subdued as traders may feel the slowdown was priced into the markets with the upward trend seen in recent sessions.

"Overall, this latest report adds more weight to our view that CPI inflation will fall more rapidly than the Fed expects this year," said Paul Ashworth, Chief North America Economist at Capital Economics.

"But the Fed isn't going to stop raising interest rates until it sees accompanying evidence of an easing in labor market conditions and wage growth," he added. "It will be a couple more months before that evidence is also irrefutable."

The Labor Department also released a separate report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the week ended January 7th.

The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 205,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 206,000.

The dip surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to rise to 215,000 from the 204,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the modest decrease, initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 190,000 in the week ended September 24th.

Sector News

Energy stocks are turning in some of the best performances on the day, benefiting from a continued increase by the price of crude oil.

With crude for February delivery climbing $0.79 to $78.20 a barrel, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 3.3 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 2.5 percent.

Substantial strength is also visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 3.2 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. The index has reached its best intraday level in almost two months.

American Airlines (AAL) has helped lead the sector higher, soaring by 9.5 percent after boosting its fourth quarter guidance.

Steel, gold and semiconductor stocks have also moved notably higher over the course of the session, while computer hardware stocks remain under pressure.

A steep drop by Logitech (LOGI) is weighing on the sector, with the software and computer peripherals maker plummeting by 17.1 percent after cutting its sales outlook.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, most stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved modestly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just above the unchanged line, while China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up by 0.1 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both climbed by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved sharply higher after seeing considerable volatility earlier in the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 10.1 basis points at 3.453 percent.