U.S. Stocks Move Mostly Higher After Experiencing Choppy Trading Early On

(RTTNews) - After initially showing a lack of direction, stocks have moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rebounding after ending the previous session in the red.

The major averages have pulled back off their highs in recent trading but currently remain firmly positive. The Dow is up 275.53 points or 0.8 percent at 35,366.66, the Nasdaq is up 122.76 points or 0.9 percent at 14,138.43 and the S&P 500 is up 27.63 points or 0.6 percent at 4,511.50.

The strength that has emerged on Wall Street comes as the major averages have rebounded from the multi-month lows set in late January but remain well off their record highs.

Traders may be continuing to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels as they digest the latest batch of quarterly earnings news.

Shares of Harley-Davidson (HOG) are moving sharply higher after the motorcycle maker reported an unexpected fourth quarter profit on revenues that exceeded analyst estimates.

Education technology company Chegg (CHGG) is also seeing significant strength after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results and providing upbeat guidance.

Meanwhile, shares of Pfizer (PFE) have moved to the downside after the drug giant reported fourth quarter earnings that beat expectations but weaker than expected revenues.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit widened modestly in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $80.7 billion in December from a revised $79.3 billion in November.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to expand to $83.0 billion from the $80.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The wider deficit came as the value of imports surged 1.6 percent to $308.9 billion, while the value of exports jumped 1.5 percent to $228.1 billion.

Sector News

Extending the rally seen in the previous session, airline stocks are showing another substantial move to the upside, driving the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 2.9 percent.

Financial stocks are also seeing significant strength amid the increase in treasury yields, with the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index and the KBW Bank Index up by 1.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Considerable strength is also visible among steel stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent jump by the NSYE Arca Steel Index.

Semiconductor, retail and housing stocks have also moved notably higher, while energy stocks remain under pressure amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have climbed off their worst levels but remain firmly negative. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.8 basis points at 1.954 percent.