U.S. Stocks Moving Back To The Downside After Early Recovery

(RTTNews) - After recovering from initial weakness, stocks have moved back to the downside in recent trading on Friday. The major averages have pulled back firmly into negative territory after briefly peeking above the unchanged line.

Currently, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 153.01 points or 1.3 percent at 12,047.81 and the S&P 500 is down 39.96 points or 1.0 percent at 4,139.80. The narrower Dow is posting a more modest loss, down 154.57 points or 0.5 percent at 33,899.37.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflects renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates following the release of much stronger than expected jobs data.

The Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report said non-farm payroll employment soared by 517,000 jobs in January after surging by an upwardly revised 260,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected employment to increase by 185,000 jobs compared to the addition of 223,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the unemployment rate edged down to 3.4 percent in January from 3.5 percent in December. The dip surprised economists, who had expected the unemployment rate to inch up to 3.6 percent.

With the unexpected decrease, the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level since hitting a matching rate in May 1969.

While the report points to continued strength in the labor market, the data has led to concerns the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates higher than currently anticipated.

"The surprisingly, strong across-the-board January employment report shows that labor demand remains too hot for the economy's own good and will embolden the Fed to raise rates more not less," said Nationwide Chief Economist Kathy Bostjancic.

"We had been looking for a peak in the Fed funds target range of 5% - 5.25%, but the risks are now that they might need to do more," she added. "At the minimum, this should dampen the market's expectation for rate cuts in the second half of the year."

Earlier in the session, the negative sentiment was partly offset by upbeat service sector data, which generated optimism the economy could be headed for a soft landing.

The report from the Institute for Supply Management showed service sector activity rebounded by much more than expected in the month of January.

The ISM said its services PMI jumped to 55.2 in January from a revised 49.2 in December, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 50.4 from the 49.6 originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, a negative reaction to earnings news from tech giants Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) has also weighed on the markets.

Sector News

Gold stocks are turning in some of the market's worst performances on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 4.1 percent to its lowest intraday level in almost a month.

The sell-off by gold stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery plunging $53.40 or 2.8 percent to $1,877.40 an ounce.

Substantial weakness has also emerged among retail stocks, as reflected by the 3.3 percent slump by the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index down by 3.3 percent.

Airline stocks are also seeing significant weakness after yesterday's rally, resulting in a 3.2 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. The index is pulling back off its best closing level in almost eight months.

Interest rate-sensitive commercial real estate and utilities stocks have also moved sharply lower amid broad based weakness on Wall Street.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets also finished the day mixed. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.0 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved sharply lower in reaction to the monthly jobs data. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 11.9 basis points at 3.515 percent.