(RTTNews) - Following the steep losses seen during Thursday's session, stocks showed an even more substantial move to the downside during trading on Friday. The major averages went into a tailspin as the day progressed, closing sharply lower.

The Nasdaq plummeted 1,261.47 points or 5.3 percent to a seven-month closing low of 22,617.73, turning negative for the year.

The S&P 500 also plunged 265.44 points or 3.7 percent to 6,910.39, while the Dow slumped 949.73 points or 1.9 percent to 48,147.33. Both indexes also hit their lowest closing levels in seven months.

For the week, the Nasdaq nosedived by 10 percent, the S&P 500 plummeted by 8.6 percent and the Dow plunged by 8 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid continued weakness among technology stocks, as reflected by the particularly steep drop by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

A steep drop by shares of Anthropic (ANT) weighed on the tech sector following its record-breaking initial public offering on Thursday.

Shares of Anthropic plunged by more than 9 percent after the Claude developer spiked by 17.1 percent on Thursday but ended the day well off its highs of the session.

"The IPO demonstrated that demand for AI exposure remains strong, but it has not been enough to overcome concerns about elevated valuations, profitability and the sustainability of investment spending," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

She added, "The broader market mood has shifted from buying the dip towards questioning whether the correction has further to run."

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates may also have contributed to the selling pressure, with at least a quarter point rate hike seen as a near-certainty at the Federal Reserve's monetary policy next month.

Following hawkish comments from several Fed officials, traders have grown increasingly worried the central bank will continue to raise rates in the coming months in order to combat stubborn inflation.

Sector News

Semiconductor stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plummeting by 10.7 percent to a seven-month closing low.

Computer hardware and networking stocks also saw substantial weakness, dragging the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index and the NYSE Arca Networking Index down by 8 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.

Outside of the tech sector, gold stocks extended the recent sell-off amid an extended nosedive by the price of the precious metal. Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index plunged by 5.2 percent.

Brokerage, oil service and airline stocks also saw considerable weakness, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dove by 5.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.2 percent.

The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside. While the German DAX Index plunged by 2.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries skyrocketed amid the extended sell-off on Wall Street. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has plunged 12.0 basis points to 4.932 percent.