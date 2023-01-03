U.S. Stocks Poised To Start New Year On Upbeat Note

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to move to the upside as trading resumes following the New Year's Day holiday.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes as traders look to get the New Year started on a positive note following a dismal 2022.

For last year, the Nasdaq plummeted by 33.1 percent, the S&P 500 plunged by 19.4 percent and the Dow tumbled by 8.8 percent.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as some traders remain away from their desks following another long holiday weekend.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of some key economic data later this week, including the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Reports on manufacturing and service sector activity may also attract attention in the coming days along with the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

Stocks showed a significant move to the downside in early trading on Friday but staged a notable recovery attempt going into the close. While the major average climbed well off their lows of the session, they still ended the day in negative territory.

The major averages finished the session modestly lower. The Dow dipped 73.55 points or 0.2 percent to 33,147.25, the Nasdaq edged down 11.61 points or 0.1 percent to 10,466.48 and the S&P 500 slipped 9.78 points or 0.3 percent at 3,839.50.

The early pullback on Wall Street came as some traders looked to cash in on Thursday's strong gains, which largely reflected a substantial rebound by technology stocks.

Lingering concerns about the economic outlook also continued to weigh on Wall Street amid worries further interest rate hikes will lead to a recession in the New Year.

The late-day recovery attempt may have reflected window-dressing going into the end of the year, but traders may have seen that as a waste of time given the substantial weakness seen in 2022.

"Equities are a little lower on the final trading day of the year but broadly speaking, over the last week there has been no development, just choppy trading with no conviction or direction," said Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA.

"It would appear investors are positioned for an opening quarter of significant uncertainty, which is about right," he added. "So much now hangs on the economic data and how companies plan to adapt to a potentially impending recession."

In U.S. economic news, a report released by MNI Indicators showed a bigger than expected slowdown in the pace of contraction in Chicago-area business activity in the month of December.

MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer climbed to 44.9 in December from 37.2 in November, although a reading below 50 still indicates a contraction. Economists had expected the index to rise to 41.2.

The bigger than expected rebound came after the Chicago business barometer fell to its lowest reading since the 2008/09 global financial crisis, excluding the 2020 pandemic shock.

Most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, although notable weakness remained visible among utilities stocks, with the Dow Jones Utilities Average falling by 1.1 percent.

Commercial real estate, transportation and chemical stocks also moved to the downside on the day, while some strength emerged among energy stocks.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are sliding $0.89 to $79.37 a barrel after jumping $1.86 to $80.26 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after inching up $0.20 to $1,826.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $18.90 to $1,845.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 130.72 yen versus the 130.80 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0562 compared to last Friday's $1.0667.

Asia

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as investors digested disappointing Chinese data and awaited a slew of U.S. economic data this week for clues on outlook for the economy and interest rates.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting are scheduled to be released on Wednesday followed by U.S. employment data on Friday. The upcoming corporate earnings season also remained on investors' radar. Japanese and New Zealand markets were closed for holidays.

Chinese shares ended notably higher as state media played down the severity of the Covid-19 wave surging over the country ahead of a WHO meeting with Chinese scientists.

China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.9 percent to 3,116.51 on hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.8 percent to 20,145.29.

Chinese factory activity deteriorated further at the end of the year as Covid-19 containment measures together with softer demand forced manufacturers to downsize production, a survey showed earlier today.

The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index edged down to 49.0 in December from 49.4 in the previous month, remaining below the neutral 50.0 mark for the fifth straight month.

The official PMI survey results published over the weekend also showed that China's manufacturing and services sectors weakened the most since early 2020.

The IMF chief noted that China's growth last year is likely to be at or below the global growth average for the first time in 40 years.

Australian markets tumbled to reach an almost two-month low as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.3 percent to 6,946.20 as data showed the slowest growth in factory activity since May 2020, with new orders slipping for the first time in 15 months. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended 1.3 percent lower at 7,131.10.

Selling was seen across sectors, with banks, miners and energy companies leading losses. Gold miners outperformed as bullion prices hit a six-month high in thin trading.

Seoul stocks ended lower after data showed factory activity in the country shrank in December and overall orders posted its sharpest fall in two-and-a-half years.

The Kospi dropped 0.3 percent to 2,218.68, falling for a fourth straight session despite the government announcing plans to expand tax benefits to big chip companies.

Europe

European stocks have moved notably higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, as investors German consumer price data confirmed the gradual easing that started last month.

Official data released earlier today showed Germany's unemployment rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in November. The number of people out of work decreased by 6,500 from October to 1.32 million.

Elsewhere, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that inflation was expected to peak at the start of 2023 before retreating.

"We will have a peak at the beginning of the year and then it's going to decline," Borne told Franceinfo radio.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.7 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent.

Brenntag shares have surged. The German chemicals distributor said that it has decided to terminate preliminary discussions with Univar Solutions (UNVR) for a potential acquisition.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has also moved sharply higher. The pharmaceutical company has launched an authorized generic version of Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution CIII.

Wizz Air Holdings has also moved to the upside. The low-cost airline reported that it carried 4,180,310 passengers in December, a 58.4 percent increase from a year ago.

Essentra, a provider of plastic and fiber products, has also risen after confirming that Scott Fawcett has assumed the role of Chief Executive and Executive Director, with effect from January 1.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on construction spending in the month of November at 10 am ET. Construction spending is expected to decrease by 0.4 percent in November after falling by 0.3 percent in October.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) are moving notably higher in pre-market trading after Wells Fargo upgraded its rating on the casino operator's stock to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Digital payments company PayPal (PYPL) mat also move to the upside after Truist upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Hold.

On the other hand, shares of Tesla (TSLA) may come under pressure after reporting fourth quarter deliveries that missed analyst estimates.