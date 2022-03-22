U.S. Stocks Remain Mostly Positive In Afternoon Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving mostly higher early in the session, stocks continue to turn in a strong performance in afternoon trading on Tuesday. With the upward move, the major averages have more than offset the pullback seen in the previous session.

Currently, the major averages are hovering near their best levels of the day. The Dow is up 270.75 points or 0.8 percent at 34,823.74, the Nasdaq is up 240.76 points or 1.7 percent at 14,079.22 and the S&P 500 is up 47.47 points or 1.1 percent at 4,508.65.

The rebound on Wall Street comes as stocks resume the strong upward move seen last week following a brief pause in the recovery rally on Monday.

The Dow had closed higher for five consecutive sessions before Monday's drop, while the Nasdaq had soared more than 9 percent after hitting its lowest closing level in over a year last Monday.

Wall Street has benefited from strength in the overseas markets, which largely shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments suggesting the central bank may raise interest rates more aggressively.

In remarks to the National Association for Business Economics, Powell said the Fed could raise rates by more than 25 basis points at upcoming meetings if necessary to ensure a return to price stability.

On the heels of Powell's remarks, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 33.9 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points in May and a 66.1 percent chance of a 50 basis point rate hike.

Among individual stocks, shares of Alibaba (BABA) are moving sharply higher after the Chinese e-commerce giant increased its share buyback program to a record $25 billion.

Athletic apparel and footwear giant Nike (NKE) is also posting a strong gain after reporting fiscal third quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Meanwhile, shares of Okta (OKTA) have come under pressure after the authentication services provider said it is investigating reports of a digital breach.

Sector News

Airline stocks have shown a strong move back to the upside following the pullback seen in the previous session, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 2.7 percent.

A continued spike by treasury yields is also contributing to significant strength among financial stocks, driving the KBW Bank Index and the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index up by 2.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

Tobacco stocks are also turning in a strong performance after ending yesterday's trading sharply lower, resulting in a 1.6 percent advance by the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index.

Altria (MO) is posting a notable gain after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the tobacco producer's stock to Buy from Neutral.

Biotechnology, retail and networking stocks have also moved to the upside on the day, while gold and steel stocks are bucking the uptrend.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index spiked by 3.2 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the steep drop seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is climbing by 6.4 basis points to 2.379 percent.