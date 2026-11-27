(RTTNews) - After surging at the start of trading, stocks have fluctuated over the course of the session on Friday but maintained a positive bias. The major averages have all moved to the upside after closing mixed for two straight days.

Currently, the major averages are posting strong gains. The Nasdaq is up 403.84 points or 1.7 percent at 23,989.64, the S&P 500 is up 90.08 points or 1.3 percent at 7,272.86 and the Dow is up 518.26 points or 1 percent at 50,701.21.

The initially rally on Wall Street came as stocks extending the substantial volatility seen over the past few sessions.

Stocks have shown wild swings in recent days amid shifting views about the outlook for the artificial intelligence trade due in part to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation and subsequent reinstatement.

Tech stocks are extending the recovery from an early sell-off on Wednesday, as reflected by the surge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

"Investors will be counting their blessings that the pre-Thanksgiving recovery in global tech stocks looks like it's being sustained after the turkey has been cleared from people's plates," says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

He added, "After a tumultuous week, there will be hopes this uptick can be sustained and that the momentum can carry over into the remainder of the year, despite worries about the sustainability of AI spending, rising borrowing costs and a renewed tariff threat."

However, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued amid a lack of major U.S. economic data and the early close on Wall Street.

Sector News

Gold stocks have skyrocketed along with the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index soaring by 4.9 percent.

Substantial strength is also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 4.6 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

Semiconductor and networking stocks are also seeing considerable strength, contributing to the jump by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Energy stocks are also turning in a strong performance, while retail, airline and banking stocks have also moved notably higher.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 2.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged by 3.7 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.7 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.6 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground following recent strength. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 6.6 basis points at 4.914 percent.