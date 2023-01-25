U.S. Sues Google For Monopolizing Digital Advertising Technologies

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Justice Department, along with the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia, filed a civil antitrust suit against Google for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products.

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The complaint alleged that Google subverted competition in the Internet Advertising Technologies, through serial acquisitions and anti-competitive auction manipulation.

Through this monopolization lawsuit, the Justice Department and state Attorneys General seek to restore competition in the important markets and obtain equitable and monetary relief on behalf of the American public, the Justice Department said in a statement.

In 2020, the Justice Department filed a civil antitrust suit against Google for monopolizing search and search advertising, which are different markets from the digital advertising technology markets at issue in the lawsuit filed Tuesday. The Google search litigation is scheduled for trial in September 2023.