U.S. Well Services Updates Investors on Business Strategy and Recent Transactions
HOUSTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) ("USWS" or the "Company") today released a new company presentation in order to update investors on the Company's business and financial strategy, as well as to provide detail on recent transactions. The presentation can be found on the Company's website at https://ir.uswellservices.com/company-information/presentations.
About U.S. Well Services, Inc.
U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally-supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.
