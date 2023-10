U2 Rocked Sphere Las Vegas: Here's How Sphere Entertainment Stock Could Rock Your Portfolio

If you use any of the popular social media platforms, there's a good chance you saw the incredible footage from rock band U2's opening concert inside Sphere Las Vegas on Sep. 29. Sphere was under construction for a whopping five years, but it promised to reimagine live entertainment . The early reviews suggest it's doing just that. Here's the good news: You can own a slice of its success, because the property is owned by a publicly-traded company: Sphere Entertainment (NYSE: SPHE). It's headed by James Dolan, who owns basketball's New York Knicks and hockey's New York Rangers via the Madison Square Garden Sports company.Given that it only opened last month, Sphere Las Vegas is still a blank slate in terms of financial results, but there are grand plans in the works and no shortage of potential. Here's what you can expect if you buy Sphere Entertainment stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel