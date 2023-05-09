Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 16:00:42

UAB GET Baltic, a subsidiary of AB Amber Grid, intends to conclude a 2022 tax loss transfer transaction with UAB EPSO-G

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid (hereinafter – Company) received an UAB EPSO-G Audit Committee (which also acts as Company‘s Audit Committee) opinion regarding the intention of the Company to enter into a transaction with the related party UAB EPSO-G regarding the 2019 year tax losses transfer transaction (hereinafter - Transaction).

In the opinion of the Audit committee, the transaction is in line with market conditions and is fair and reasonable with respect to the shareholders of Amber Grid, which is not a counterparty of the transactions.
The Board of the Company intends to decide on the conclusion of the above-mentioned Transaction no later than within 7 days after receiving the opinion of the Audit Committee.

More information:
Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt


