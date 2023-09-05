05.09.2023 00:00:10

UAE Looks Set to Legalize Gambling

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.A lot of things can get you in trouble in the United Arab Emirates, but gambling will no longer be one of them.The Persian Gulf nation, which has historically banned gambling under its conservative religious laws, established a new governmental body for regulating the industry late Sunday. The move suggests the country is laying the groundwork for a change in its laws -- not to mention a juicy new revenue stream.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

