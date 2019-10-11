UAE's Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation Announces Sixth Annual Knowledge Summit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) - the United Arab Emirate's institution dedicated to the acquisition and dissemination of knowledge - has announced that the sixth annual Knowledge Summit will be held November 19-20, 2019, at Dubai World Trade Centre, with its theme this year being 'Knowledge: The Path to Sustainable Development.'

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and with directives from H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, MBRF Chairman, the summit has established itself as a prominent world-class knowledge event. Topics of discussion this year include the role of knowledge in achieving the Sustainable Development to address global challenges, such as poverty, hunger, inequality and climate change.

"Knowledge is the ultimate goal for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and an indispensable requirement for improving people's lives," said MBRF CEO His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb. "The sixth annual Knowledge Summit reflects this commitment and will explore sustainable development with experts and decision-makers to identify local and international challenges, propose solutions and develop effective instruments to ensure far-reaching sustainable growth."

His Excellency went on to explain that the UAE has set up an integrated ecosystem to drive the national economy's shift towards sustainability and to this end has launched an array of initiatives, chief among them being the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan, UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Green Growth Strategy, which seeks to build a sustainable future for forthcoming generations.

This year's Knowledge Summit will also reveal the findings of the Global Knowledge Index 2019, developed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to offer advanced instruments for measuring the current state of knowledge around the world, with several governments and international institutions taking part. The index contributes to assessing performance and generating development plans in a variety of fields.

The Knowledge Summit 2019 includes a ceremony to honour winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award, which recognises individuals and institutions from around the world who have made significant knowledge contributions to the world.

