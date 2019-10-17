UAG Introduces New Protective Cases for Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear, creator of lightweight mobile device cases, introduced their new line of Plasma Series cases designed for the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

Crafted with a composite construction and scratch-resistant skid pads, the Plasma Series offers incredibly tough protection with a softer, more flexible grip. The series complements and protects the impressive features of the Mate 30 and 30 Pro, including the sizable ultra-curved OLED screen, sleek glass and metal design, and Leica camera hardware.

"UAG is excited to deliver trusted protection for the next generation of Mate devices," said Kaila Vandermey, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG."The new Mate devices from Huawei are made for people on the move who expect a lot from their phone, and the UAG Plasma Series is the optimal choice to protect their investment."

The new UAG cases for the Huawei Mate 30 and 30 Pro are available online at urbanarmorgear.com.

Plasma Series

Colors Available: Ice and Ash

Price: $39.95 | £32 | €36

Feather-light composite construction

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Non-slip ruggedized grip

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

