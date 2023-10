UAW Notches Win for EV Battery Workers with GM

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.First, the Hollywood writers made peace, now it's the auto workers' turn.The United Auto Workers announced on Friday that it had called off a planned walkout at a General Motors plant in Arlington, Texas, after GM ceded at the 11th hour to one of the union's more far-sighted demands: that battery workers at still-to-be-built EV plants be included in the union's national agreement. It's a solid precedent the union can wield against Stellantis and Ford, but it does come with a slight wrinkle, as many planned EV plants are not solely owned by the Big Three.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel