19.08.2022 15:34:00
UBC uses gravity data to ‘see through’ glacial sediments in critical minerals search
A new project is underway to use existing geophysical data to help identify new mineral exploration target areas in British Columbia’s North Central Region, Geoscience BC announced. The search for new deposits of critical minerals and metals is an important part of BC’s move toward its Net Zero and green economy goals. One area of interest in the province is between Williams Lake and Mackenzie, where the Quesnel terrane is largely buried beneath thick glacial sediments. Existing regional geophysical data offers a method to ‘see through’ these overlying sediments to the bedrock below.This new project, led by the University of British Columbia’s Mineral Deposit Research, will use existing electromagnetic and gravity data from the 2007 Geoscience BC QUEST project to help define the nature of the bedrock and distinguish between volcanic domains while identifying intrusive bodies and structures that could potentially host mineralized zones.The project will develop updated interpretations for the bedrock geology of the central Quesnel terrane and can be used to help identify geological settings which are more likely to host economic mineralization.“This project will build on the data and interpretations developed in a number of previous Geoscience BC-supported projects, including QUEST and CICGR, thereby continuing to improve our understanding of an area that is considered highly prospective,” Geoscience BC Vice President, Minerals Christa Pellett said in a media statement.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
