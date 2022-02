Uber: Great Company or Bad Business Model?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sometimes a company is so dominant that its brand becomes associated with the product itself. Do you ask for a Kleenex (part of Kimberly-Clark) or facial tissue when you have a runny nose? The same question applies to mobility company Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER). Do you "take an Uber" when you go somewhere or do you "rideshare?"These are the hard-hitting questions that bring an investor to try and understand how this dominant business has struggled as a stock, going nowhere since its IPO in 2019. But don't be too quick to overlook Uber; here are two big reasons why it could still be an eventual winner.Image Source: Getty ImagesContinue reading