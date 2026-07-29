Uber Aktie
WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007
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29.07.2026 19:45:00
Uber Agrees to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Rivian and Purchase up to 50,000 R2s. Here's Why Rivian May Be a Sneaky Robotaxi Winner.
In the new frontier of robotaxis, Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) decided that its best strategy is not to build them. Instead, it will rely on other companies, like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), to produce its fleet. In the long run, this can benefit Uber, as it already has the software and branding to easily integrate robotaxis into its transportation ecosystem.But this can also benefit Rivian, making it a potentially sneaky robotaxi winner. Here's why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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