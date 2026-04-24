Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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24.04.2026 21:05:00
Uber and Joby Aviation Confirm Air Taxis Launch in Dubai by 2026 -- Time to Buy?
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) has confirmed that it will be moving ahead with the launch of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) taxi services this year, and Uber (NYSE: UBER) is on board as a partner to help launch and expand the service.Joby's plan to launch its flying taxi services in Dubai this year suggests the business could soon begin recording sales on commercial flights. In addition, the company may also capitalize on opportunities to win contracts with defense customers. But even though these opportunities exist, some big questions remain.Image source: Joby Aviation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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