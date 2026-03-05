Aviation Holdings Group Aktie

Aviation Holdings Group
05.03.2026 15:05:00

Uber and Joby Aviation Just Announced an All-Electric Air Taxi Venture. 5 Things Investors Need to Know.

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) recently announced the launch of Uber Air, which allows passengers to book a Joby electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) flight as part of their travel plans. The first flights are planned to begin in Dubai later this year, and Joby continues to work toward Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification in 2026, with the ultimate aim to expand its air taxi service to key markets, including New York, Los Angeles, the U.K., and Japan.Given the recent military actions in the Persian Gulf, the timing of the announcement couldn't possibly have been worse. It's unfortunate, but it shouldn't detract from one key point. It reinforces the point that Joby aims to become a vertically integrated transportation-as-a-service (TaaS) company rather than an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of eVTOL to sell to third parties, as Archer Aviation does. This is a key distinction that influences how investors should think about the stock, not leastImage source: Joby Aviation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
