Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A3DJF4 / ISIN: US24701M1036
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16.07.2026 09:26:43
Uber Announces Offer To Buy Delivery Hero For €41.50/Share In Cash
(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) said on Thursday that it has inked a merger deal with Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE, DELHY) and has announced an acquisition offer of €41.50 per share in cash, representing an equity value of $14.8 billion, or $13.7 billion adjusted for Uber's prior stake purchases.
The acquirer will fund the transaction through cash on hand and new debt facilities. It has executed a committed bridge facility of around €14 billion.
The transaction is anticipated to be closed in the second half of 2027. Uber expects the acquisition to be accretive to its adjusted earnings per share upon close and high-single-digit percentage accretive by year three.
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, said: "Together, we'll nearly double the number of markets where we offer both mobility and delivery services, scaling a proven platform that we believe will create significant long-term value for our customers and shareholders."
Prior to the acquisition offer, Uber held around 24.77% of Delivery Hero's shares directly with additional economic exposure of approximately 11.74% through equity derivatives.
Uber noted that it has committed to invest €2 billion in Germany over the next 5 years to boost its business.
Delivery Hero has also signed a separate deal with SSW Partners, an American investment firm, to sell its businesses in a total of 14 markets, particularly where Uber Eats and Delivery Hero already overlap, for around $1.6 billion. Uber will not control the businesses acquired by SSW.
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