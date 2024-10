Uber ate my money, but it won’t listen when I try to complain

You can give up trying to make contact, even when it involves reporting suspected fraudUber and Uber Eats debited seven unauthorised payments, totalling more than £100, from my debit card. I have a business account with it but had made no bookings or received notifications. My bank told me to get email confirmation from it so the payment could be swiftly reversed. I phoned Uber’s business accounts line and got an automated message to say that, as I had no live bookings, my call was not a priority and that I needed to contact it via its app. I did this, and was told that my account was not recognised, so I tweeted it to report that its app was useless and got a reply asking me to complain via the app! This happened seven times.I found a business customer support email address and sent an email but, again, received identical generic replies directing me to the app. Eventually, I found the contact details for the British chief executive and, some time later, got a call back from one of his team. I was promised a refund; instead, more payments were taken.MB, Brighton, East Sussex Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian