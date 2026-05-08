Uber Aktie
WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007
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08.05.2026 11:15:00
Uber Beat Earnings and Shares Jumped. Is UBER Stock Still a Buy After the Surge?
For high-growth stocks, most investors' attention is being pulled toward artificial intelligence (AI) and space stocks. That's understandable, as AI's disruptive power is rattling through the market, and the SpaceX initial public offering is supposed to be inching closer. There is, however, another tech sector that is supposed to grow by leaps and bounds in the years ahead: robotaxis. One potential winner in that space is Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), which just released its 2026 first-quarter earnings results on May 6. The stock price is climbing thanks to the report, but that robotaxi opportunity could ultimately be the long-term difference maker.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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