Uber Eats Adds Ulta Beauty Stores To Its Marketplace

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), the ride booking app developer, Thursday announced that it is partnering with Ulta Beauty (ULTA), a beauty retailer to add more than 1500 Ulta Beauty stores to the Uber Eats marketplace.

Customers across the U.S. can now shop an expansive assortment of beauty and wellness products-including makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance, tools & devices and much more, just in time for Mother's Day.

Further, Uber Eats is giving the option of on-demand or scheduled delivery of the products enabling customers to find the perfect gift or restock everyday favorites by browsing through more than 600 brands across Ulta Beauty's assortment.

The ride booking app reiterated that Uber One members can also enjoy zero delivery fee on eligible orders and other exclusive savings.

In pre-market activity, UBER shares were trading at $79.60, up 0.65% on the New York Stock Exchange and ULTA shares were trading at $538, up 0.54% on the Nasdaq.