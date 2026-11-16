Uber Aktie
WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007
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16.11.2026 12:32:40
Uber Eats, Best Buy Partner To Deliver Electronics Across Canada
(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) announced Tuesday a new partnership that brings Best Buy Canada to the Uber Eats app, enabling on-demand delivery of electronics to Canadian customers.
The partnership launches ahead of the holiday shopping season and positions Uber Eats as Best Buy Canada's exclusive third-party delivery app for the first year.
Canadians can shop from just under 300 Best Buy locations across the country through the Uber Eats platform. Customers browse and order a wide selection of products including headphones, laptops, tablets, gaming accessories, chargers, and other everyday electronics directly through the app.
The initiative reflects Uber Eats' expansion into new retail categories beyond food delivery. For Best Buy Canada, the partnership provides another avenue to reach customers while complementing existing shopping and delivery options.
Customers can open the Uber Eats app, search for "Best Buy," browse products from their local participating store, add items to their cart, and track delivery in real time.
Uber One members receive a $0 delivery fee on eligible Best Buy orders with a minimum purchase, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
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