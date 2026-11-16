Uber Aktie

Uber ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.11.2026 12:32:40

Uber Eats, Best Buy Partner To Deliver Electronics Across Canada

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) announced Tuesday a new partnership that brings Best Buy Canada to the Uber Eats app, enabling on-demand delivery of electronics to Canadian customers.

The partnership launches ahead of the holiday shopping season and positions Uber Eats as Best Buy Canada's exclusive third-party delivery app for the first year.

Canadians can shop from just under 300 Best Buy locations across the country through the Uber Eats platform. Customers browse and order a wide selection of products including headphones, laptops, tablets, gaming accessories, chargers, and other everyday electronics directly through the app.

The initiative reflects Uber Eats' expansion into new retail categories beyond food delivery. For Best Buy Canada, the partnership provides another avenue to reach customers while complementing existing shopping and delivery options.

Customers can open the Uber Eats app, search for "Best Buy," browse products from their local participating store, add items to their cart, and track delivery in real time.

Uber One members receive a $0 delivery fee on eligible Best Buy orders with a minimum purchase, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Uber

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Uber

mehr Analysen
28.05.26 Uber Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Uber 63,19 0,14% Uber

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
14.11.26 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.11.26 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX auf Richtungssuche -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann sich am Montag nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kommt kaum vom Fleck. Zum Wochenbeginn ging es an den Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen