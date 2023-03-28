|
28.03.2023 03:00:14
Uber Eats Cracks Down on Virtual Brands
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Uber can't stand the heat and wants them out of the kitchen.Uber Eats is purging thousands of virtual brands from its app and bringing in new, stricter rules for online-only brands, the company told The Wall Street Journal. Uber's Head of Dark Kitchens (also a real job title) John Mullenholz told the WSJ that the company is toughening up because the app has become a "Wild West, anything goes kind of situation."Continue reading
